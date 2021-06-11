Congratulations to the 2021 BCGEU Scholarship Winners.
The BCGEU is pleased to support our 2021 scholarship recipients in their continuing education.
(Winners will be mailed a letter with instructions on how to claim their scholarship).
This year, applicants were asked to write an essay on one of four topics:
- The coronavirus pandemic has deemed frontline workers – like grocery store cashiers, retail shop clerks, security guards, health and social care workers, food delivery and taxi drivers, early childhood educators - 'essential' yet these workers continue to be poorly paid and are often forced to put their health and safety at risk. Many low-wage and racialized workers have been disproportionately impacted during the pandemic highlighting the critical role of robust public services in tackling major health and social crises. How do we build a post-pandemic world that is caring, sustainable and equitable?
- The earth is in the midst of a man-made climate emergency. Addressing this emergency requires system change and collective – not just individual – action. What can the BCGEU and unions do to mobilize this collective action?
-
In 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic unfolded, BC saw a surge in anti-Asian racism. There was also an intense focus on anti-Black racism and institutional violence toward Black and Indigenous people. What should the BCGEU do to challenge racism and build a union and province that is just, equitable and inclusive?
- The BCGEU is active in many communities where our members live and work. What are the benefits of the union's presence at community events and why is it important?
You can read some of the top winning essays below:
