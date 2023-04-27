The BCGEU is pleased to support our 2023 scholarship recipients in their continuing education.

Click here for the 2023 scholarship winners

(Winners will be mailed a letter with instructions on how to claim their scholarship).

This year, applicants were asked to write an essay or submit a video on one of five topics:

1. Workplace health and safety is a core value of the labour movement. What role do unions play to ensure the health and safety of workers? How has health and safety in the workplace evolved?

2. Describe a protest you have seen or taken part in and the positive ways it has changed your perspective, your life or your community.

3. If you were a leader in a position of power, what steps would you take to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People and who would you involve?

4. How has the rising cost of inflation affected your community? Has it impacted your ability to seek a higher education? How? What part do unions play to address the rising cost of living?

5. What challenges have you faced in your life that led you to seek higher education? What helped you on this journey? What other resources would support this goal?

You can read some of the top winning essays below:





