The BCGEU is pleased to support our 2025 scholarship recipients in their continuing education.

2025 BCGEU Scholarship Winners

Scholarships of $2,500 for full-time students and $1,500 for part-time students were awarded to members and their families across the province with a total of $130,000 awarded in total.

Winners will be mailed a letter with instructions on how to claim their scholarship.

Members can also apply for scholarships from our National union, NUPGE. Find more details here.





UWU/MoveUP