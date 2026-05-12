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  2. Congratulations to the 2026 BCGEU Scholarship Winners - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Congratulations to the 2026 BCGEU Scholarship Winners - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on May 12, 2026

Congratulations to the 2026 BCGEU Scholarship Winners

 

The BCGEU is pleased to support our 2026 scholarship recipients in their continuing education.

 

2026 BCGEU Scholarship Winners 

 

Scholarships of $2,500 for full-time students and $1,500 for part-time students were awarded to members and their families across the province with a total of $130,000 awarded in total.

 

Winners will be mailed a letter with instructions on how to claim their scholarship.

 

Members can also apply for scholarships from our National union, NUPGE. Find more details here.



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