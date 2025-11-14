Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Corporation of The City of Fort St. John members - Applying to the Sick Leave Bank - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Corporation of The City of Fort St. John members - Applying to the Sick Leave Bank - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 14, 2025

When applying to the Sick Bank, please ensure that your medical note is sent directly to Human Resourcesnot to the Sick Bank Committee. This is to maintain your privacy and confidentiality, and to prevent delays in processing your application.

All Sick Bank applications should be submitted to [email protected].

Please note:

    • Applications must be received before the pay period cutoff date, which is the Saturday prior to pay day.

The current Sick Bank Committee is Brenda Olanski, Teal Johnstone, Lin Lin, and Naomi Gallant.


In solidarity,

Tennille Penner
Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here



UWU/MoveUP