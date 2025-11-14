When applying to the Sick Bank, please ensure that your medical note is sent directly to Human Resources – not to the Sick Bank Committee. This is to maintain your privacy and confidentiality, and to prevent delays in processing your application.



All Sick Bank applications should be submitted to [email protected].



Please note:

Applications must be received before the pay period cutoff date , which is the Saturday prior to pay day.



The current Sick Bank Committee is Brenda Olanski, Teal Johnstone, Lin Lin, and Naomi Gallant.



In solidarity,



Tennille Penner

Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP