Friends,

Our earlier bargaining committee announcement neglected to advise that your bargaining committee chairperson is Mahesh Khadka.

I am pleased to now correctly announce that your bargaining committee for the renewal of your 2022-2025 collective agreement is:

· Mahesh Khadka, Chairperson

· Erin Hall, Member

· Katelyn While, Member

· Phil Sparrow, Alternate Member

Please join me in once again congratulating them, and to offer your support and involvement as they begin the work of preparing for negotiations to renew your collective agreement set to expire June 30, 2025. A reminder that all the terms and conditions of your employment as established in the collective agreement will remain unchanged until a renewal collective agreement has been ratified by the members regardless of when that occurs.

The bargaining committee met virtually on April 30, 2025, and will be meeting in person at Fort St. John on June 17, 18 and 19. A hybrid member meeting has been scheduled for Thursday evening, June 19. Please mark your calendars and stay tuned for detailed information.

We will keep you informed throughout the process. Our next update will be after the first meeting of the bargaining committee scheduled for April 30. In the interim, please feel free to reach out with any questions or concerns.

In Solidarity,

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations Staff Rep





