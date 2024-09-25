Earlier this month, we reported to you that the employer had recently implemented a new Short-Term Illness and Injury Plan (STIIP) sick time protocol. The new protocol requires employees to make one call to their supervisor and a second, unnecessary call to a manager when requesting STIIP time. The employer went ahead with this policy despite them previously acknowledging the issues with this protocol.



Our union is taking this very seriously and has since filed a policy grievance . The policy grievance is asking the employer to immediately rescind the STIIP protocol, stressing that the employer does not have the right to deny sick time.



Sick time is a right under your collective agreement, and as outlined in the policy grievance, the introduction of the new STIIP protocol is not only unreasonable and arbitrary, but it is inconsistent with the terms of the collective agreement.



We will keep you updated.



In solidarity,

Dean Purdy

Component 1 Vice President

Corrections & Sheriff Services

BCGEU





