To ensure continuity of service during the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed and staff are working remotely to assist members.
We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
COVID-19 and Droplet Borne Viruses Risk Identification and Exposure Control Plan Template COVID-19 and Droplet Borne Viruses Risk Identification and Exposure Control Plan Template from B.C.'s Public Service Agency - BCGEU
COVID-19 and Droplet Borne Viruses Risk Identification and Exposure Control Plan Template COVID-19 and Droplet Borne Viruses Risk Identification and Exposure Control Plan Template from B.C.'s Public Service Agency - BCGEU
Published on March 30, 2020
Please click the link below to download the PDF of COVID-19 and Droplet Borne Viruses Risk Identification and Exposure Control Plan Template from the PSA - B.C.'s Public Service Agency.