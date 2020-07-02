

Your union has played a key role in developing the Care to Speak program, and I sit on the advisory team to make sure the program provides the best possible support for BCGEU members. The program is a partnership between the Canadian Mental Health Association, SafeCare BC, with support from the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, and other unions and healthcare organizations.



For more information about the program, or to access support, please visit https://www.careforcaregivers.ca/caretospeak/



We're in this together,



Scott DeLong

BCGEU Vice President for Component 8 – Community Health Services



Mahen Ramdharry

BCGEU Vice President for Component 4 – Health Services



PS – If you're interested in serving as a peer coach to support other healthcare workers, the Care to Speak program is accepting volunteers. No experience is required -- you'll receive all the training and support you need to get started. You can learn more and sign up to volunteer at https://www.careforcaregivers.ca/peer-support-service/.



If you let BCGEU know that you've signed up to volunteer, we may be able to provide you with additional support. Please email us at communications@bcgeu.ca if you're planning to volunteer.



