Since COVID-19 hit, healthcare workers like you have been under incredible pressure -- and you have likely been significantly impacted by feelings of stress and anxiety about the pandemic.
Sometimes it's hard to know where to turn, so we wanted to let you know about a new program called Care to Speak designed to support the mental well-being of healthcare workers impacted by the personal and professional demands of working on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Care to Speak offers free, confidential and non-judgemental support, through a telephone hotline or online chat. You'll be connected with a trained peer supporter who has worked in front line healthcare – someone who understands your challenges and stresses.
You can access support between 5pm and 9pm, Monday through Friday:- Telephone hotline: Call 1-866-802-7337 (PEER) - Online chat: Visit caretospeak.ca
Your union has played a key role in developing the Care to Speak program, and I sit on the advisory team to make sure the program provides the best possible support for BCGEU members. The program is a partnership between the Canadian Mental Health Association, SafeCare BC, with support from the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, and other unions and healthcare organizations.
For more information about the program, or to access support, please visit https://www.careforcaregivers.ca/caretospeak/
PS – If you're interested in serving as a peer coach to support other healthcare workers, the Care to Speak program is accepting volunteers. No experience is required -- you'll receive all the training and support you need to get started. You can learn more and sign up to volunteer at https://www.careforcaregivers.ca/peer-support-service/.
If you let BCGEU know that you've signed up to volunteer, we may be able to provide you with additional support. Please email us at communications@bcgeu.ca if you're planning to volunteer.
