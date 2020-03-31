On March 26th SNC-Lavalin, owner of Protrans BC, sent an email to its entire workforce asking employees to take a voluntary reduction in wages or hours for three months as the company deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. This email was sent to you without consultation with the union and therefore without our knowledge. We have taken great exception to this communication and we know our members have as well.



SNC-Lavalin has since retracted their email, but they have now approached the union on the matter. We have written to them strongly objecting to such an initiative. We have also gone ahead and filed the necessary documents with the BC Labour Relations Board to prevent the employer from sending similar communications to members as in our view, this was violation of the labour code and by extension a violation of members' rights.



We reminded SNC-Lavalin that during these difficult times we must be doing all we can to support frontline, essential services workers like yourselves. Your level of dedication in keeping the Canada Line running and helping other frontline workers get to their jobs is invaluable as we work through the COVID-19 crisis. I thank you for your ongoing efforts to provide this vital service.



If you have specific questions about COVID-19, please send your inquiries to health@bcgeu.ca. If you want to review current information from the BCGEU on COVID-19 please go to our information hub at www.bcgeu.ca/covid.



In solidarity,



Rory Smith, Component 10 Vice-President











UWU/MoveUP