The BCGEU is taking every measure to work with other unions, the Health Employers Association of BC, the Provincial Health Officer and government to ensure that health care workers are protected at their workplaces and in the community.

As information develops we will be keeping you informed. Please forward issues that you've been unable to resolve at the worksite level to the email health@bcgeu.ca.

All HEABC employers will allow you to cancel any approved leave scheduled to take place in the next 60 days (until May 12). This includes union leave, vacation, banked overtime and all other approved leaves.

For members employed by a health authority and Providence, no employer approval is required – cancellation is entirely at your discretion. If you are employed by an affiliate employer, you should make the request on the appropriate form to your employer as you would for any leave.

BCGEU President Stephanie Smith has appointed a COVID response team for the Health Sector.

BCGEU Treasurer Paul Finch is leading the team with Component Vice-Presidents Mahen Ramdharry and Scott De Long, Richard Consalvi from Component 8 and Cina Opel from Component 4. The team meets daily to coordinate and respond to issues that have been created by the crisis.

