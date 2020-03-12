Information about COVID-19 and prevention

Given how quickly COVID-19 can spread, it's important that we all do our part to slow it down – not just to prevent overall infection, but also to avoid overburdening our healthcare system all at once.



There is a lot of information spreading about the virus, how it spreads, and how to best avoid it, some of it unreliable or confusing. Your union recommends that you rely on the Office of the Provincial Health Officer and the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) for the most reliable and up-to-date COVID-19 information as it affects British Columbians:

Office of the Provincial Health Officer – Current Health Topics

BCCDC – information for the general public – check under the "community resources" section for recommendations on precautions for different types of workplaces

Members in health care fields: BCCDC – information for health professionals

We recommend that you visit these sites regularly as the information is updated as the situation develops.

UWU/MoveUP