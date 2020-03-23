Your union is working hard to support all of its members as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact workers and workplaces in every sector of our economy. To this end we have been working closely with the Post Secondary Employers' Association (PSEA) and coordinating with your employer.



While post-secondary institutions have not been ordered closed by the provincial government, all members who are able to work remotely have been asked by their employer to work from home. Some members will continue to work at their worksites, however all employers are enforcing social distancing protocols to ensure your safety at work. Members whose roles are currently suspended due to students not being on campus will receive wage continuity for the duration of the interruption.



The right to refuse unsafe work is a legislative right that all workers have in the province of B.C. If you have any questions with regards to your health and safety rights, please contact your steward, your worksite's OHS rep or your nearest office.



Your union will continue to closely monitor the situation and will act decisively based on the best available science and expert recommendations to keep members healthy, safe, and informed. We will also update you on an ongoing basis as the federal and provincial governments respond and adapt and as issues arise for our members.



If you have specific questions about COVID-19, please send your inquiries to health@bcgeu.ca. If you want to review current information from the BCGEU on COVID-19 please go to our information hub at www.bcgeu.ca/covid.



In solidarity,

Cindy Battersby

Component 7 Vice-President





UWU/MoveUP