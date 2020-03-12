COVID-19 update: What labour is doing more broadly

The availability and ease of access to sick leave varies widely among both union and non-union workers in B.C. If we wish to slow the spread of COVID-19, no worker should have to choose between their health and a paycheque. The BCGEU, the BC Federation of Labour (BCFED), and the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) have all publicly called on all levels of government and other B.C. employers to protect working people from financial hardship. Read about our respective statements here:

Yesterday, the federal government announced they will be suspending the one-week waiting period for Employment Insurance sickness benefits in cases of COVID-19 illness or quarantine. These benefits provide financial support to workers who have lost wages due to unpaid leave. You can find details on the program here: EI Sickness (link: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/benefits/ei/ei-sickness.html )



This change to EI was one of the public asks from your union, the BCFED and the CLC.

