Today the Provincial Health Officer (PHO) indicated that an order would be issued mandating that vaccination by October 26 is a condition of employment for those working in acute and community care across the province. All health care facilities in the province will be subject to this requirement, including Home Support.



We have asked for clarification on the scope of the order given the breadth of the community subsector. The order is not yet published and we'll be reviewing it closely when it is to provide you with more information.



We will be working with those members including seeking appropriate accommodations for those who cannot get vaccinated or choose not to get vaccinated. That said, the scope for medical or religious exemption is very narrow.



We will update you as we get further information.



In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry

Component 4 VP









UWU/MoveUP