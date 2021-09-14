Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS:
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
CASTLEGAR OFFICE RE-OPENING (Aug 16):
The safety issue impacting the Castlegar Area Office has been resolved and the office will re-open Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health-care workers - BCGEU
Published on September 14, 2021
Today the Provincial Health Officer (PHO) indicated that an order would be issued mandating that vaccination by October 26 is a condition of employment for those working in acute and community care across the province. All health care facilities in the province will be subject to this requirement, including Home Support.
We have asked for clarification on the scope of the order given the breadth of the community subsector. The order is not yet published and we'll be reviewing it closely when it is to provide you with more information.
We will be working with those members including seeking appropriate accommodations for those who cannot get vaccinated or choose not to get vaccinated. That said, the scope for medical or religious exemption is very narrow.
