Recently, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that the government is lifting the COVID-19 state of emergency, which has been in effect since March 17, 2020.



Key changes effective July 26, 2024, are as follows:





COVID-19 vaccination order ends across health sector



The Provincial Health Officer’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination order for health care workers has been rescinded. This change applies across the health sector, including direct health authority employees, as well as those working for affiliate and contracted employers.



New provincial approach to vaccination monitoring



In place of the blanket COVID-19 vaccination mandate, the government is introducing a coordinated provincial system to track and monitor the vaccination and immunization status of health care workers for “critical vaccine-preventable illnesses.” These illnesses include measles, mumps, rubella, influenza, chickenpox, hepatitis B, and whooping cough.



As part of the new system, health care workers must inform their employers of their COVID-19 vaccination status, as well as their immunization status for other preventable diseases. This requirement also takes effect on July 26, 2024, for new hires.



The new provincial regulation will be phased in over one year, starting with new hires. The system is expected to be fully operational by the end of September 2025, in accordance with guidelines from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s Immunization Manual. We expect that you’ll be notified by your employer when it’s time for you to report your vaccination status. Our union will continue to monitor this transition as it rolls out.



Workers terminated for refusing vaccination



Health care workers who were terminated for not complying with the previous COVID-19 vaccination orders can now reapply for positions with their previous employer. To be clear, there is no guarantee that you will be hired if you apply. The BCGEU is working with the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) to clarify how this change affects workers who were previously terminated and to address any outstanding grievances.





The BCGEU will continue to monitor and assess the impact of these changes on members, including those working outside the health sector, and communicate those results to you.



In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry, BCGEU vice-president Health Services (Component 4)



Scott De Long, BCGEU vice-president Community Health Services (Component 8)





UWU/MoveUP