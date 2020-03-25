The Ministry of Children and Family Development and the BCGEU have had discussions regarding concerns expressed by our employees and members regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to continue to provide services to children, youth, families and support the social sector to do the same.



The safety of our employees and members is a priority. The employer and union discussed staff health and safety and reviewed current measures in place to protect employees and members and reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. Both parties agreed that basing workplace controls on the direction provided by the Provincial Health Officer and BC Center for Disease Control are crucial to the health and safety of our employees and members.



We are committed to continuing these joint discussions on a daily basis and working together to address emerging issues and ensure the safe delivery of the important work our employees and members accomplish. We all thank you for your continued commitment to the important work you do during this challenging time.



Employees with questions or concerns specific to COVID-19 in their workplace can either raise these through your supervisor/manager, review the resources on iconnect and the PSA site or BCGEU members can email questions to health@bcgeu.ca.





Judy Fox-McGuire

BCGEU Vice-president for Component 6, Social, Information and Health



Maria Middlemiss

BCGEU Vice-president for Component 12, Administrative Services



Teresa Dobmeier, Assistant Deputy Minister

Service Delivery Division, MCFD



Rob Byers, Executive Financial Officer and Assistant Deputy Minister

Finance and Corporate Services, MCFD





