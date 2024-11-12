Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that members have voted 83.3% in favour of ratifying the new tentative agreement. The new Collective Agreement is now in effect as of November 12, 2024 (the Ratification Date) and going forward, the terms and provisions of the new Collective Agreement apply.
In solidarity,
Sheree Dodds, Bargaining Chairperson
Jon Burgess, Bargaining Committee member
Kelly Hutchinson, Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
