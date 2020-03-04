Members are strongly encouraged to attend a collective agreement ratification vote and worksite meeting. For members who cannot attend and vote during the meeting, additional voting opportunities will be provided at the worksite as specified below. In addition to matters related to ratification of the collective agreement, members will have the opportunity to raise and discuss other worksite issues. Both the Staff Representative from the Negotiations Department and the Staff Representative from the Area Office will be present.

Your bargaining committee is presenting the Employers' latest proposal without recommendation. Instead, the committee will share its assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of the proposal and the decision will be left to the members. (Note that employees of the Crest Hotel and the Best Western Plus Burnaby Hotel are considered a single bargaining unit for negotiations. A majority vote of members at the Crest and Best Western combined is required to ratify the proposal. Voting will take place at the Best Western Plus Burnaby Hotel on a similar timeline.)

The Employers' latest proposal is very similar to the proposal provided to members in late-December 2019. The most significant change is an additional 5¢ per hour towards extended health and dental benefits.

Notice of Collective Agreement Ratification Vote & Worksite Meeting

What: Collective Agreement Ratification Vote & Worksite Meeting

When: Friday, March 6, 2020

12:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Members may drop in at any time and the proposal will be reviewed with them. For efficiency, we recommend members attend at one of the following times:

1:30 pm | 3:15 pm | 4:45 pm

Where: Chances Prince Rupert

240 West 1st Avenue

Why: Review and vote on latest collective agreement proposal. Raise and discuss other worksite issues.

Members who cannot attend on March 6 may review and vote on the collective agreement proposal in the staff room at the Crest Hotel at any of the following times:

Sunday, March 8, 2020: 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm

6:30 pm to 7:30 pm Tuesday, March 10, 2020: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

2:00 pm to 5:00 pm Wednesday, March 11, 2020: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

2:00 pm to 5:00 pm Thursday, March 12, 2020: 6:30 pm to 7:00 pm

6:30 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, March 13, 2020: 6:00 pm to 7:00 PM

We hope to see you this Friday!

In solidarity,

Daniel Colussi, Bargaining Committee Member

Nick Salyn, Bargaining Committee Member

Jeff Morgan, Staff Representative, Northwest Area Office

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP