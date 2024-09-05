Delays and Setbacks

The union's bargaining committee has remained determined to represent you despite the many challenges we have faced since we started negotiations in early March.

The employer's first negotiator at the bargaining table had limited availability and was pushing for some significant changes that we stood firmly against because they did not align with the culture of our workplace and we knew that members would never agree to them. We then faced further delays and setbacks when the employer cancelled bargaining dates and changed their negotiator.

Just when we thought we got bargaining back on track with the employer's second negotiator, we found out that General Manager was no longer working at the hotel and would not be at the bargaining table. This was the person on the employer's bargaining team, who worked with us at the hotel, who discussed important issues with us at the bargaining table, and who was willing to work with us to make positive changes after bargaining was concluded. This felt like a significant set back to the committee, but we continued to fight for a fair contract for members. We were so close to a tentative agreement when we left the table in early July, but the employer's negotiator did not respond to us when they said they would and did not schedule dates to get back to the bargaining table.

This lack of communication and procrastination was very unfair to you, and it's been a source of frustration and unease on the frontlines. You've needed improvements and security that come with a fair deal months ago; instead, you've been left hanging in the balance to struggle financially.

At the time of our last update on August 13th, four weeks passed with no contact from the employer. The new General Manager reached out and let us know that he would not be involved in bargaining but that we would be contacted by the employer's negotiator to conclude bargaining that week. We never heard from the employer's negotiator.

No Agreement, No Respect

The union was finally contacted directly by the employer on August 22nd. This is the third person that the union has had to deal with for bargaining a new contract. After bringing the employer up to speed on where the parties left off, the employer rejected our last monetary proposal for fair compensation. Despite our efforts to bargain in good faith, the employer did not show the same dedication to getting a timely deal, which left members feeling disrespected and undervalued. Frustration is escalating even though a dispute is avoidable with a fair deal.

We are currently at impasse. This means that the parties have made every effort to reach an agreement on their own. The union's bargaining committee is meeting to prepare for next steps and will provide members with more information after we meet.

We are disappointed that it has come to this point. We have worked so hard to reach an agreement with our employer and are also frustrated that we do not have a tentative agreement to bring back to you.

We appreciate your continued patience and support.

Stay Informed

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact our staff negotiator by email: [email protected].

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee:

Kirstin Hill, Member

Krysta Ostrom, Chair

Selena Kongpreecha, Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP