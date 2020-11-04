This is to provide all members notice that in preparation for upcoming negotiations with your employer and the renewing of your collective agreement, nominations are now open for three (3) bargaining committee members.



If you would like to serve on the committee or you know a member that you think would be a good person to represent you and your co-workers, please fill out the nomination form provided. Once you have filled out the form, please follow the instructions on the form to send it in.



The nominations are now open and will close at 5:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020.



That means that we must receive the completed form before the end of the nomination period.



Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information (8 ½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is Monday, November 23 at 5:00 p.m. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).



Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets can be can be faxed to 604.882.5032/toll free 1.800.946.0249 or emailed to area04@bcgeu.ca attention Lynette Patton.



Duties of the Bargaining Committee Members



All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.

Bargaining Survey



Also attached is a bargaining survey, please take the time to complete it and follow the instructions on the form to return it. These are very important as these forms are used by the bargaining committee to establish priorities during bargaining.



This is a very important step in providing you with the voice to improve the working conditions at Willow Manor and we encourage everyone to participate.



Updating Member Contact Information



To help ensure all members receive a bargaining survey (after the committee is in place) and bargaining updates, members are asked to ensure the BCGEU has a current personal email address on file. To help ensure you receive a copy of future emails, please update your contact information at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.



Important Deadlines



Members are reminded that:



The deadline to submit nominations is Friday November 20, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.



The deadline to submit your completed bargaining survey is Monday November 30, 2020.



Nominations for three bargaining committee members are now open.



Elections, if required, will occur following the closing of nominations.



In solidarity



Kevin Hagglund

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here.

Download PDF of nomination form here.

Download PDF of bargaining survey here.





