Voting continues!



We noticed you haven't voted for your tentative agreement yet. The deadline to get your vote in is 5 p.m. (PDT) on Monday, March 27th. Can you go vote and remind 3 other co-workers to vote today?



Your credentials will have the following sender address: [email protected]. If you have not received your voting credentials, please check your spam or junk folder.



Your voting credentials will include your unique Elector ID (which is your BCGEU membership number) and a password. These voting credentials are unique to you and can only be used once. Once you have submitted your ballot using your credentials, you will not be able to reuse them. You can cast your ballot using any computer (desktop or laptop), tablet or smart phone.

Click here for the FAQs about voting, including:

In solidarity,



Your Community Social Services Bargaining Committee

