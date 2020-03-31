As all workers in the community social services sector have been deemed "essential service" workers under the provisions of the Emergency Program Act, you are eligible to apply for child care to assist you in attending at work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting today, essential workers can fill out a new "parent" form to identify their need for urgent child care. Forms can be accessed by calling 1 888 338-6622 and selecting Option 4, or online: www.gov.bc.ca/essential-service-child-care

Please see the information bulletin here: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2020CFD0017-000599 for detailed information (Chinese, French and Punjabi translations are available) from the B.C. government about care options for children of essential service workers like you.

For current information on COVID-19 for Community Social Services members, visit https://www.bcgeu.ca/covid_19_information_for_community_social_services_members and for general information from the BCGEU on COVID-19, please go to our information hub at www.bcgeu.ca/covid. If you have specific questions about COVID-19, please send your inquiries to health@bcgeu.ca.





UWU/MoveUP