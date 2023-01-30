As we reported to you last week, the ratification process is now underway. This means that member education sessions will be available to you, as well as in person meetings. Download the comprehensive report here. The comprehensive report will explain the full details of the tentative agreement and how those changes will impact you and your co-workers.



Starting this Thursday, our bargaining committee will be hosting four webinars on Zoom. At each webinar, the committee will review the highlights of the tentative agreement, and after the presentation, members will have an opportunity to ask questions.



Here are links to the webinars. Each session will run for approximately one hour:



Thursday, Feb 16



Tuesday, Feb 21



If you’re calling in from your phone, you will need to download the Zoom app to use the Q&A function to ask questions. You can download the Zoom app here for iPhone and here for Android.



Be sure to check the Community Social Services ratification web page often, as it will be regularly updated with all the information you need throughout this ratification process. If you have questions about your tentative agreement or about the ratification process, please email [email protected].



Reminder: Voting on the tentative agreement opens at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 13th and closes at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 27th.



Be sure your contact information is up to date. This is crucial.



To ensure that your voting credentials go to the right place, our union must have your current contact information – both email and mailing address. You can review and update this information on the BCGEU Member Portal – my.bcgeu.ca – or by contacting your area office



This is your agreement and your vote. Make it count.



Your bargaining committee would like to extend our thanks to all of you, as we have secured an agreement that we are proud to recommend. We look forward to sharing more of the details included in this agreement in the upcoming town halls and member sessions.



