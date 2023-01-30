CSS Member education sessions: You’re invited! - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on February 17, 2023
With the ratification vote happening in the coming weeks, we’ve moved to the member education stage of the bargaining process. It is important for every member of the bargaining unit to have the information they need to cast their ballot. Voting on the tentative agreement opens at 8 a.m. (PST) on Monday, March 13th and closes at 5 p.m. (PST) on Monday, March 27th.
In person meetings: Make sure you have the info you need to cast your vote!
In person and hybrid information sessions are starting next week in a community near you. Three virtual sessions specifically for Indigenous Services have also been scheduled to start next Wednesday, February 22nd. Members are encouraged to attend one of these sessions, as it’s a chance to ask bargaining committee members questions about your agreement before you vote. Check out the Bargaining BC web page for details and dates. Remember: you are not voting at these info sessions.
Bargaining can be a long and complex process. To help members better understand what’s involved, we’ve produced the infographic below to provide a visual guide of where we are in the bargaining process and to offer a helpful understanding of how bargaining works.
We want every member to have their say on their collective agreement. The vote will be held online and credentials to cast your ballot will be sent by email before the vote opens at 8 am on March 13. If we do not have your updated contact information, you will not receive your credential.
The best way to make sure the contact information we have is correct is to create a Member Portal account, sign up for one here. If you already have a Member Portal account, please log in to check that the email address, phone number, name, and mailing address we have is correct here.
