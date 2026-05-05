Comprehensive report on the tentative agreement

As you know, our committee and union partners reached a tentative agreement on April 23rd with the Community Social Services Employers' Association Columbia (CSSEA), covering 20,000 community social services workers across B.C.



The 4-year, inflation-fighting tentative agreement represents substantial gains in key areas identified by members, including significant wage increases (3% per year), shift premiums, beginning in 2028 and renewed funding for the targeted wage adjustments that supportive housing workers won in 2024, so that it is fixed and ongoing for the life of the agreement.

To get a better picture of how these wage gains will affect you, use our wage calculator here.



Beyond these gains, the agreement makes progress on every bargaining priority that you identified this round. Highlights include:

Health and Welfare benefits improvements

Mileage rates increase to 65 cents

Regular employee retention incentive of $1,100 per FTE, payable April 2027

Support for gender affirming care

Wage adjustments for Indigenous Services members

Improved health and safety language, including new reference to workload-related health and safety concerns

These are just some of the improvements that we have achieved. For full details, read the summary report and the comprehensive report on the tentative agreement.



Click here to read the summary report.



Click here to read the comprehensive report.



To view all the language changes that we negotiated and that you will vote on, please review the 'greens'. This document contains the workplace protections and improvements as they will appear in your new collective agreement, if we ratify the agreement.



Click here to read the greens.





Ratification voting opens on May 14th @ 2 P.M. and closes May 21st @ 2 P.M.



Over the next several weeks, our union wants to ensure that you have all the information you need to cast your vote. Your bargaining committee will be holding a series of zoom sessions to review the tentative agreement, the voting process, and to answer any questions you may have. Watch your email inbox for the invitations, links and more information about the following information sessions:



Zoom Meetings



• Monday, May 11th – 6pm – All subsectors

• Tuesday, May 12th – 12pm – Indigenous Services subsector only

• Wednesday, May 13th – 12pm & 6pm – All subsectors



Your solidarity gave the committee the support needed to negotiate an agreement that we are proud to present to you, and we recommend you vote YES to accept.



In solidarity,



Your Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) Negotiating Committee



Comprehensive report on the tentative CSSBA agreement.



PS. If you know of a member who did not receive this bulletin, it is likely because we do not have their personal email address. Please ask them to update their information on the BCGEU Member Portal – my.bcgeu.ca – or by contacting their area office.





UWU/MoveUP