Join an information session to learn about your agreement



We hope you have had a chance over the last week to review the details of the tentative agreement and the improvements we have achieved through bargaining.



Read the summary report here.



Read the comprehensive report here.

The tentative agreement is a four-year term and includes real and tangible progress on many of the priorities that you identified to us including significant wage increases (3% per year), shift premiums, and wage adjustments for Indigenous Services members as well as health and welfare benefits improvements.

Have questions? Join an information session

Before voting opens, we encourage you to join an information session to ask any questions you may have. The spokesperson and bargaining committee chair will present the highlights of the tentative agreement and will answer your questions.



Click here to send your question ahead of time.

We will be holding four Zoom sessions, which you can join using the link below. All times are Pacific Time (PST).



💻 Zoom Sessions (please check your emails for the zoom link)

All members

Monday, May 11th – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13th – 12:00 p.m. (noon)

Wednesday, May 13th – 6:00 p.m.



Indigenous Services members

Tuesday, May 12th – 12:00 p.m. (noon)

Tuesday, May 12th- 6:00 p.m.

Voting details

🗳 Voting opens: Thursday, May 14 at 2:00 p.m. PT🗳 Voting closes: Thursday May 21 at 2:00 p.m. PT



Voting will be done online through Simply Voting, an independent and neutral third party. The email with your voting credentials will be sent to your personal email address and will come from [email protected]



It's critical that our union has your current personal contact information so you can participate in the ratification vote. Please log in to the BCGEU Member Portal and click "Manage Contact Info" to confirm your personal email and phone number are up to date. Encourage your co-workers to do the same – especially if they aren't receiving union emails.



Your bargaining committee fought hard to achieve the tentative agreement we are proud to present to you, and we unanimously recommend a YES vote to accept it. We encourage every member to take part in this important decision.



In solidarity,



Your Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) Negotiating Committee



Comprehensive report on the tentative CSSBA agreement.





UWU/MoveUP