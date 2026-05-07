Summary of specific gains for Indigenous Services





On April 23rd, the Community Social Services Bargaining Association reached a tentative agreement for your new four-year contract. Read the summary report here.



As a member of the Indigenous Services bargaining unit, you will receive all of the gains made at the Community Social Services main table in addition to gains that are specific to your sector. Your Indigenous Services bargaining team spent time negotiating specific improvements to the Indigenous Services collective agreement.

What we achieved for Indigenous Services

This bargaining team balanced the priorities of all members in the Community Social Services sector with the specific priorities that members in Indigenous Services asked us to bring to the table.



Highlights of monetary gains are:

Renewal of the retention incentive payments for employees who stay in the Indigenous Services sector for the term of the agreement, payment to start in 2026

Targeted wage adjustments tied to the Main Public Service agreement for delegated jobs

Implementation of new Indigenous Services Job Evaluation Plan, which means wage-levelling non-delegated jobs to match Main Public Service agreement in October 2026

Increases to meal allowances to match Main Public Service agreement amounts in July 2026

New Indigenous Services Education fund to access $500,000 now and an additional $2 million in April 2027

Non-monetary achievements:

New Gathering Protocol between the employers and the unions

New language on Indigenous dispute resolution process

Indigenization of language for ceremonial, cultural and spiritual leave and improved access to paid days off

New language to allow parties to explore access to Public Service Pension Plan (PSPP) for IS employers who do not already have PSPP

Detailed Information on the tentative agreement

To get a better picture of how these wage gains will affect you, use one of the following wage calculators:



Non-delegated wage calculator: Community Social Services

Delegated wage calculator: BCGEU Tentative Agreement Calculator



For the summary of gains you can read about it here.

For the detailed report of all changes to your collective agreement, you can read about it here.

Information Sessions

Before voting opens, we encourage you to join an information session to ask any questions you may have. The spokesperson and bargaining committee members will present the highlights of the tentative agreement and will answer your questions.



Click here to send your question ahead of time.



💻 Zoom Sessions

Tuesday, May 12 th - 12:00 p.m. for Indigenous Services members (please check your email for the zoom link)



Tuesday, May 12 th - 6 p.m. for Indigenous Services members (please check your email for the zoom link)



Your Committee's Recommendation

Reaching this tentative deal was possible because of your support. Your committee believes that we made real progress in this round of negotiations and is recommending that you vote 'yes' to ratify this agreement.

What happens next?

You will have the opportunity to vote on this tentative agreement from Thursday, May 14th until Thursday, May 21st at 2:00 pm. Voting information will come to your email from Simply Voting.





In Solidarity,

Your Indigenous Services Bargaining Committee:



John Manthorpe, Indigenous Services Co-Chair

Sharon Campbell, Component 13 VP

Lee-Ann Lalli, VP CUPE Local 1936

Selena Kongpreecha, Indigenous Services Lead Spokesperson

Andrea Duncan, Chair CSSBA Negotiating Committee

Ryan Stewart, CSSBA Lead Spokesperson





UWU/MoveUP