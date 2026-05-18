🗳 Voting is open now and closes Thursday May 21 at 2:00 p.m.

Your voting credentials were sent to your personal email address. If you have not yet voted, please look for an email from [email protected]. If you can't find it, check your spam or junk folder.



If it is still missing, please reach out to us for support at [email protected]



⚠️ IMPORTANT: The deadline to request voting credentials is Wednesday, May 20th 12:00 p.m. You should have received your credentials automatically, but if you did not, please contact your area office using the link above.



Your bargaining committee fought hard to achieve the tentative agreement we are proud to present to you, and we unanimously recommend a YES vote to accept it. We encourage every member to take part in this important decision.

Find the Community Social Services bargaining hub here.

View the details of our tentative agreement here.

Read the summary report here.

The four-year agreement features many gains that we fought hard to achieve including a 3%/year wage increase, starting in April 2025. For a better picture of how this will affect you, use our wage calculator here.



Please log in to the BCGEU Member Portal and click "Manage Contact Info" to confirm your personal email and phone number are up to date.





UWU/MoveUP