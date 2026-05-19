CSSBA agreement details for supportive housing members







This month, we were pleased to announce that the Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) reached a tentative agreement with the Community Social Services Employers Association (CSSEA) after marathon negotiations.



Read the summary report here.



Read the comprehensive report here.



The 4-year tentative agreement features significant gains in many of the priorities that you identified. The new contract is for four years, from April 1st, 2025, to March 31st, 2029. Here are a few highlights of the deal, which will also apply to supportive housing, shelter and women's transition home members until April 1, 2027, if ratified:



Wage Increases & Security

3%/year for four years

Shift premiums, beginning 2028

Renewed funding for the targeted wage adjustments that supportive housing workers won in 2024, so that it is fixed and ongoing for the life of the agreement*

To get a better picture of how these wage gains will affect you, use our wage calculator here.



More Monetary Gains

Health and Welfare benefits improvements

Mileage rate increase to 65 cents

Regular employee retention incentive of $1,100 per FTE as of January 2027, payable April 2027

Support for gender affirming care

Wage adjustments for Indigenous Services members

Non-Monetary Wins

Improved health and safety language, including new reference to workload-related health and safety concerns

Click here to read more about the agreement.



These are just some of the improvements we achieved thanks to your solidarity.



Members in supportive housing



Because supportive housing workers are officially members of the community health bargaining association and already voted for the wages and working conditions that will kick in starting April 1, 2027, they will not receive a ballot. However, if the deal ratifies, all of the wage increases and improvements secured will apply to you for the remainder of their time under the community social services agreement.



Our union is currently negotiating a transfer agreement for a fair and smooth transition into the community health agreement. It remains our position that your current base wage rates, inclusive of the 3% increases outlined above, should be matched with the same base wage rates in the community health agreement, so that you do not lose money. In terms of shift premiums, you should see a boost when you transfer into your new agreement in 2027.



In solidarity,



Your CSSBA Bargaining Committee





UWU/MoveUP