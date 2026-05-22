CSSBA agreement ratified with 93.1% support







Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) members have voted by more than 93.1% to ratify a new collective agreement with the Community Social Services Employers Association of British Columbia (CSSEA). Please see vote totals below:



BCGEU – BC General Employees’ Union

Eligible voters: 13,002

Voted: 4,300

Turnout: 33.1%

Yes: 4,005 (93.1%)

No: 293 (6.8%)



Community Living Services

Eligible: 9,532

Voted: 3,017 (31.7%)

Yes: 2,786 (92.3%)

No: 229 (7.6%)

Spoiled: 2 (0.1%)



General Services

Eligible: 3,178

Voted: 1,122 (35.3%)

Yes: 1,082 (96.4%)

No: 40 (3.6%)

Spoiled: 0 (0.0%)



Indigenous Services

Eligible: 292

Voted: 161 (55.1%)

Yes: 137 (85.1%)

No: 24 (14.9%)

Spoiled: 0 (0.0%)

CSSBA constituent unions (total)

Eligible: 21,124

Voted: 6,998

Turnout: 33.1%

Yes: 6,555 (93.7%)

No: 440 (6.3%)



Community Living Services

Eligible: 13,872

Voted: 4,594 (33.0%)

Yes: 4,282 (93.2%)

No: 310 (6.7%)

Spoiled: 2 (0.0%)



General Services

Eligible: 6,944

Voted: 2,233 (32.2%)

Yes: 2,126 (95.2%)

No: 106 (4.7%)

Spoiled: 1 (0.0%)



Indigenous Services

Eligible: 308

Voted: 171 (55.5%)

Yes: 147 (86.0%)

No: 24 (14.0%)

Spoiled: 0 (0.0%)

This is a strong result and a major win for community social services workers across B.C.



The four-year, inflation-fighting agreement delivers substantial gains in the areas members identified as priorities, including annual wage increases of 3% per year and improvements to health benefits. To get a clearer picture of what this means for you, please use the wage calculator here.



The agreement is retroactive to April 1, 2025, and is in effect until March 31, 2029.



CSSEA employers have also ratified the agreement, which makes May 21st as the date of ratification. Now, your elected leadership will begin working with the other constituent unions of the CSSBA to implement the new provisions.



This agreement was won through solidarity and support. It was made possible by the strength members showed throughout bargaining, and by the determination of community social services workers to stand together and fight for improvements.



Because members stayed united and engaged, this round of bargaining delivered real progress on the priorities that mattered most.



In solidarity,



Your Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) Negotiating Committee