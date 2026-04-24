We reached a tentative agreement!

Dear Members,



After 75 days of negotiations, and 91 direct meetings, your bargaining committee is proud to announce we reached a tentative agreement with the Community Social Services Employers' Association (CSSEA) on Thursday, April 23rd.

This tentative agreement represents the hard work and solidarity between workers across nine unions, which strengthened our hand at the table.

We made progress on the priorities you identified for the Community Living, General Services and Indigenous Services sub-sectors, and we look forward to sharing the details of these wins with you.

Please note that if you work in supportive housing, for any one of these employers, and you're affected by the transfer into community health, you will continue to be covered by the community social services agreement until April 1, 2027. This means that if the deal we reached yesterday is ratified by your coworkers, all of the wins apply to you as well.

Over the next several days, we will be creating a comprehensive report so you can review all the proposed changes in detail. You will also receive invitations to information sessions to review the report, along with clear instructions on how and when to vote on ratification.

It's incredibly important that we have your correct contact information. If you know a co-worker or a former coworker who isn't receiving these emails, please forward this message and encourage them to update their contact information with the union so they can get all the details about our tentative agreement and the ratification vote process: https://members.bcgeu.ca/signup

In solidarity,



Your CSSBA Bargaining Committee

Andrea Duncan, Vice-President, Component 3

Sharon Campbell, Vice-President, Component 13

Andrew Stahl

Angela Reed

Jessica Daigneault

John Manthorpe

Kari Bepple

Kate Banky

Michelle Nestoruk

Pam Pye

Sharon Hollingsworth

Tammy Lewis

Wynn Hartfelder









UWU/MoveUP