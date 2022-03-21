Community social services bargaining is on a scheduled break this week and will resume next week at the bargaining table.



Before the break, your bargaining committee started to talk about monetary priorities with the employers' representatives. We expect those discussions to continue when bargaining resumes.



Your bargaining committee is bringing forward the priorities of members and is working hard to make gains at the table. We are focused on achieving equitable wages and improving the working conditions for the 17,000 unionized community social services workers.



We know that the bargaining process can be challenging to navigate. That is why we have developed the infographic below to give you a visual guide to the bargaining process and to see where in that process we are right now.





Download a PDF of the Collective Bargaining 101 infographic here



