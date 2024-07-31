The Area 04 Cross Component invites you and your family for a cultural and carnival celebration taking place at our Fraser Valley Office!



Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Place: 8555 198 A Street, Langley BC V2Y 0A9 (Fraser Valley Area Office)

Time: 11 am – 3 pm



The goal of this event is to bring together the rich ethnic diversity of BCGEU members by celebrating and integrating cultures amongst us along with all the fun of Summer Carnival games. The Day will feature lunch, entertainment, cultural booths, face painting, games and much more.

The event will be open to all BCGEU members and their families.



Please register by clicking on the link View Cultural & Carnival Day Event

Please email the Fraser Valley Office at [email protected] with any questions. We hope to see you there!



