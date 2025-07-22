We want to acknowledge the deep concern many of you are feeling following another troubling incident at a CVSE facility in Prince George this past weekend. The site was the target of an arson attack – just months after a similar act of vandalism occurred at a Prince George facility in December. Thankfully, no workers were present during the incident, but we know the toll this and other repeated acts of violence are taking.

Your safety on the job is non-negotiable. The BCGEU has been actively raising these issues with the provincial government and pushing for real, lasting improvements to health and safety at your worksites.

As a result of this advocacy, the government has agreed to launch an independent, third-party risk assessment conducted by law enforcement experts to examine CVSE's operational model, standards, and practices. This important step is expected to begin in the near future and we are in regular communication with the employer about this important project.

But we know more needs to be done. Improvements to communications and dispatch systems are needed to ensure officer safety and faster, more coordinated responses. Officer training must be strengthened to align more closely with law enforcement and public safety standards. And together, we must address long-standing concerns about CVSE's internal safety culture.

As we continue working together to make critical improvements to your workplace, we urge you to keep reporting incidents and supporting one another. If you have health and safety concerns or questions, please contact a member of your joint OHS committee, your local BCGEU Area Office or [email protected].



In solidarity,



BCGEU Occupational Health & Safety Department





UWU/MoveUP