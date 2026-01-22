Nomination Results for Local 1310 Stewards

Nominations for Local 1310 Stewards closed on January 20, 2026, and no nominations were received.

The BCGEU Elections Manual states the following in regard to the D-10 Policy:

Where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant steward position, members at your worksite will be notified and a bulletin will be sent advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.

In solidarity

JoAnne Leclerc

Staff Representative

