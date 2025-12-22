Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Dawson Creek Aboriginal Family Resource Society - Opening of Steward Nominations - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 22, 2025

To: All BCGEU members, Local 1310 Dawson Creek Aboriginal Family Resource Society

Re: Opening of Steward Nominations

 

We are opening Steward nominations for Local 1310 – Dawson Creek Aboriginal Family Resource Society.


Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now opened and will close onTuesday, January 20, 2026 at 5:00pm.  Please email, fax, mail or drop off your nomination forms to:

Email: [email protected]
Fax: 250-785-0048 or 1-800-946-0255
10147 100 Ave. Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7
(drop box located at back door)

 
If you have any questions please call the area office at 250-785-6185 or toll free at 1-800-667-0788.

Download PDF of notice here
Download Nomination form here
Download Election Info Sheet here



UWU/MoveUP