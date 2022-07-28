Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on November 04, 2022

To: All BCGEU members, Local 0310

      Dawson Creek Association for Community Living

 

Re: Steward Election Results

 

Nominations closed November 3, 2022 at midnight for election of Stewards at Dawson Creek Association for Community Living.

 

Your newly elected Stewards for Dawson Creek Association for Community Living are:

  • Sharu Kukreja
  • Coleen Moxam
  • Sony Thomas

 

Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!

 

In Solidarity,

Nicole Pallone
Staff Representative

 



