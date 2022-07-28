To: All BCGEU members, Local 0310
Dawson Creek Association for Community Living
Re: Steward Election Results
Nominations closed November 3, 2022 at midnight for election of Stewards at Dawson Creek Association for Community Living.
Your newly elected Stewards for Dawson Creek Association for Community Living are:
- Sharu Kukreja
- Coleen Moxam
- Sony Thomas
Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!
In Solidarity,
Nicole Pallone
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
