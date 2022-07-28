To: All BCGEU members, Local 0310

Dawson Creek Association for Community Living

Re: Steward Election Results

Nominations closed November 3, 2022 at midnight for election of Stewards at Dawson Creek Association for Community Living.

Your newly elected Stewards for Dawson Creek Association for Community Living are:

Sharu Kukreja

Coleen Moxam

Sony Thomas

Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!

In Solidarity,

Nicole Pallone

Staff Representative





