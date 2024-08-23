Local Chair Melody Carleton and First Vice-Chair Ann Gauvreau will be visiting members on the below noted dates. They will be touring the worksites to speak to the members, update membership lists and to share news from the Component.



Wednesday, September 11, 2024: Dawson Creek



11:00 am – 12:00 pm Dawson Creek Society for Community Living Main Office

1:00 – 4:00 pm Dawson Creek Society for Community Living All Worksites



If you have any questions, please call the Peace River Area Office

in Fort St. John at 1-800-667-0788 or email [email protected]



