Bessy Solaman, Local 310 Chair and Christina Schindel, Local 310 Vice chair will be visiting members of Local 310 in Dawson Creek on August 19, times noted below.

They will be touring the worksites to speak to the members and to update membership information. They will do their best to minimize workday interruptions but look forward to seeing you and hearing any questions you may have.

Tuesday, August 19:

Dawson Creek Society for Community Living

o 9:00am to 10:00am – Main office

o 10:15am to 1:00pm – Programs





South Peace Community Resources, Dawson Creek

o 2:00pm to 3:00pm – Main office

o 3:15pm to 5:00pm – Programs

In solidarity

Bessy Solaman, Local 310 Chairperson

Brandon Mackinnon, Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP