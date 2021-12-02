Nominations closed December 3, 2021 for election of Steward at Dawson Road Maintenance.



The following are your elected Stewards:

Dean Schelgel

Keith Evans

Richard Harasen

Lawrence Turcotte

John Cantlon

Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!



In Solidarity,



Kathy Weaver

Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP