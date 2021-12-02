Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Dawson Road Maintenance - Steward Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Dawson Road Maintenance - Steward Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 07, 2021

Nominations closed December 3, 2021 for election of Steward at Dawson Road Maintenance.
 
The following are your elected Stewards:

  • Dean Schelgel
  • Keith Evans
  • Richard Harasen
  • Lawrence Turcotte
  • John Cantlon

Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!
 
In Solidarity,

Kathy Weaver
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here


UWU/MoveUP