Nominations closed December 3, 2021 for election of Steward at Dawson Road Maintenance.
The following are your elected Stewards:
- Dean Schelgel
- Keith Evans
- Richard Harasen
- Lawrence Turcotte
- John Cantlon
Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!
In Solidarity,
Kathy Weaver
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.