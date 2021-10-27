Dawson Road Maintenance Ltd., the Road Contractor in Local 1006 and 1010, brought in a new payroll system in 2019.

Local Chairs, activists, and members in 1006 and 1010 saw issues with payroll statements and payments for our members. Collaboratively they have worked diligently over a period of 9 months ensuring payroll statements and payments to our members are correct.

We are very pleased to share that we successfully won a grievance regarding isolation allowance in Service Area 22. This resulted in excess of $5000.00 back in our members pockets.

In solidarity

Kathy Weaver

Staff Representative

Area 10



Shane Stoddart

Staff Representative

Area 06

