BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS:
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
Dawson Road Maintenance Ltd., the Road Contractor in Local 1006 and 1010, brought in a new payroll system in 2019.
Local Chairs, activists, and members in 1006 and 1010 saw issues with payroll statements and payments for our members. Collaboratively they have worked diligently over a period of 9 months ensuring payroll statements and payments to our members are correct.
We are very pleased to share that we successfully won a grievance regarding isolation allowance in Service Area 22. This resulted in excess of $5000.00 back in our members pockets.
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.