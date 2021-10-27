Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on October 27, 2021

Dawson Road Maintenance Ltd., the Road Contractor in Local 1006 and 1010, brought in a new payroll system in 2019.

Local Chairs, activists, and members in 1006 and 1010 saw issues with payroll statements and payments for our members. Collaboratively they have worked diligently over a period of 9 months ensuring payroll statements and payments to our members are correct.

We are very pleased to share that we successfully won a grievance regarding isolation allowance in Service Area 22. This resulted in excess of $5000.00 back in our members pockets.

 

In solidarity

Kathy Weaver
Staff Representative
Area 10

Shane Stoddart
Staff Representative
Area 06

 

Download PDF of notice here

