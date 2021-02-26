Local 10 North Peace Members,

With all that has been going on and no end in the COVID-19 restrictions in sight I've decided to take a little different approach to reach out to each of you. It has been different and very frustrating not being able to do yard visits to the component ten membership around the province. These visits each summer gave us an opportunity to meet in person and discuss many of the issues that each of us struggles within our careers and the influence, we can have as a union on our futures. We as your elected executive have certainly felt and heard much of this frustration, especially this past year as all have had growing pains of a new employer and at minimum a new system of reporting our work. New technology is never an easy adjustment and the province's Highways workers have felt the brunt of that and adjust slowly to the changes.

With that said I want to touch on a couple issues that I feel need to be understood especially considering there are many new members in area 22 contract (North Peace).

The position of Local chair which at this time I hold is an elected position, every three years we can elect someone we feel will best forward our concerns to a provincial board who meet Quarterly. The role of this board is made up of local chairs from throughout the province (at this time 12 chairs) to discuss any and all options and solutions to what in many cases are remarkably similar problems through the province. An example of that is, all areas are managing their way through technological changes and unfortunately, many areas are dealing with inadequate equipment and aged out tired equipment. These are a result of many factors that I am certainly willing to share my opinion with any of you that would like to meet with me to discuss. These are just two examples of items that are discussed along with many many more. Some we can influence for the safety of our membership and in some cases, it's on us to assist in training and working our way through a maze of change.

But for me currently, I represent you and your concerns and along with the shop stewards, we do our best to represent and deal with any questions, complaints, and in more serious situations Grievances. Never think that you're not being heard, I've done this a long time and I know that sometimes what is repetitive to me is new to someone else and I try to see as I did several years ago. My main objective has never changed, and that is to create an atmosphere of a career job one we can provide a safe and sustainable living for our families. A job that will be there for our children if they choose to follow our career. This has been a great career for me, and I've seen many coworkers who I worked with for years and became good friends and a career that I am proud of. That is worth protecting and I am committed to that as long as I am the chair.

We have had some challenges in the past year challenges that have in many cases been solved through our Monthly Labour Management committee meetings. We also have challenges that have unfortunately gone to a grievance procedure which will take a little longer to solve but in time that too will be solved.

Our payroll grievance at this time will be resolved and that will be much credited to the records that many of you sent to me. I thank you for that information and this will help us identify the specific problem areas going forward. I have confidence in the grievance procedure and am committed to a resolution. Please remain vigilant in your paystub records and if there are remaining issues please forward them to my e-mail.

One last remark for this quarterly letter that I would like to do through this COVID-19 time is this. I take the responsibility of your elected chair seriously and you can rest assured that when it comes to our level of safety, our means of providing for our families, and providing a pension for our retirement I will remain proactive and with your shop stewards we will continue to look for your support to work and live by the contract we have with our employer.

Please forward any concerns you have to your shop stewards if they are not available or not able to help, contact me I will do my best to answer any questions you may have. If a group would like to meet, we can arrange a zoom meeting to discuss any concerns.

John Cantlon

[email protected]

BCGEU

Local 10 Chair

