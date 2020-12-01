Please be advised that Dawson Road Maintenance SA16 is holding elections for 1 Shop Steward for members located in 100 Mile House. Nomination Form is attached.

Nominations will be open from December 1 , 2020 to December 8, 2020 at Midnight.

Email or Fax your nomination to Area06.WilliamsLake@bcgeu.ca or 250-392-5582. Or it can be sent to the Cariboo Area Office, 107A North First Avenue, Williams Lake, BC V2G 1Y7.

What do stewards do?

Stewards provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly. They sign up new employees and provide information on BCGEU services. They solve problems in the workplace. They conduct ratification votes and elections, and stewards keep members informed by distributing BCGEU information.

What skills do I need to be a steward?

Stewards are usually well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills, and want to help others. Stewards are eligible for paid union leave from work to take steward training, and may take shorter courses in such topics as human rights, facing management, and communication.

REMEMBER: Management must not influence or interfere with steward elections. Report any such actions to your Local Chair and your staff representative at the Area Office.



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here





