Every year, on April 28, BCGEU members across the province come together to honour and remember co-workers and family members who were injured, made sick or killed because of something that happened at work.



Because of COVID-19, our coming together this year will once again look different but will be no less important. In 2020, 173 workers died due to work, and with many jurisdictions concerned with an emerging third wave, the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to have tremendous impact on workers, including continued lack of protection. It is critical that we all remember those workers and reiterate our commitment to fight for the living to prevent further tragedies.



Here are a few ways you can acknowledge Day of Mourning on April 28:

Attend the BC Federation of Labour's virtual gathering at 10:30 a.m.

Download and post at your worksite the BCGEU's Day of Mourning poster. To receive a hard copy of the poster, please submit a request here by Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 5 p.m.

Observe a moment of silence.

Share the following statement in your email signature or on social media: On April 28, we honour the lives of those that have been injured or lost their lives to workplace injury or disease in B.C. Visit dayofmourning.bc.ca for more information. In 2020, 173 workers in B.C. lost their lives to workplace injury or disease. Join us in honouring their memory on April 28. Visit dayofmourning.bc.ca for more information.

Call on your employer to: work with health and safety committees and representatives to ensure safe and healthy working conditions, whatever work is taking place; and ensure all workers have access to free personal protective equipment, training and paid sick days so they can stay home when they are ill and not risk exposing co-workers and their community.

Call on our provincial government to: Ensure every worker has seamless access to universal, permanent and adequate paid sick leave, so no one has to choose between going to work sick and getting a paycheque. Being able to stay home when you are sick is fundamental to reducing workplace exposures and illness; Enforce workplace health and safety provisions, including the right to refuse unsafe work; and Deliver on the promise that workplace health and safety is recognized as a fundamental right at work at the International Labour Organization (ILO) this year



