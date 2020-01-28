Currently the following 4 people have been nominated for the 3 person bargaining committee.

Eduardo Caoili

Cherry Lane Caoili

Navpreet Shergill

Laird Story

Due to a typo on the nomination bulletin email return contact information, we wanted to be sure all member nomination forms were received by the union. So, please forward your nomination prior to February 7, 2020 if your name is not referenced above.



Please ensure you state which position you are being nominated for by checking off the applicable box on the form attached or, if you wish to let your name stand for both positions ie. Chairperson or Bargaining Committee Member then please check both boxes.



The extended deadline to submit nominations is:

5:00 pm, Friday, February 7, 2020

In order to be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form. A prepaid return envelope has been provided for your convenience. Completed nomination forms can also be returned by fax to Gary Bennett at (604) 294-5092 or by email to gary.bennett@bcgeu.ca.



Reminder: Please make sure your mailing address is up to date! Go to www.bcgeu.ca/card-questions for details.



In solidarity





Gary Bennett

Staff Representative – Negotiations





