Jenn Lovett has been acclaimed as Chairperson of the Bargaining Committee. Congratulations Jenn!



As we have "not" received any nominations for the remaining two Bargaining Committee Members and alternate position, the deadline has been extended to Friday, August 21, 2020. Please talk amongst yourselves and nominate co-workers for these important positions.

Your collective agreement expired on August 23rd, 2019 and the Union is beginning preparations to conduct negotiations for your renewal collective agreement. Bargaining has unfortunately been delayed due to the transfer of workers and clients to the Health Authority and the resulting impact on CBI Health Group was significant. Now the dust has settled sufficiently to plan ahead for the bargaining unit that remains.



That means that a new bargaining committee must be elected to represent all BCGEU members of CBI Health Group. The Bargaining Committee Member positions must be elected by membership vote and the remaining seats on the committee must be elected separately.



In order to be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and that form must be received at the BCGEU by 5:00 pm on Friday, July 17, 2020 (extended to Friday, August 21, 2020).

Each candidate who is nominated may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8 1⁄2 x 11 sheet, black and white, colour bios will be adjusted to black and white) for distribution with the ballot and publication on the BCGEU website. A candidate's bio may not contain false or misleading information. This must be received at the area office by 5pm the following business day after close of nominations and will be sent out as submitted. Any other campaign material used by any candidate is their responsibility. Please read and follow the instructions carefully.



Please note that if you wish to run for the Chairperson, and also to run as a committee member, if unsuccessful, you will need to submit a nomination form for both positions. You only need to submit one nomination for each position sought (Chairperson and/or Committee Member).



Nominations for the position of Bargaining Committee Member (2 + 1 alternate) are now open.

No previous experience in negotiations is required to be a member of the bargaining committee. As the Chairperson, you will normally be the main liaison between your members, the bargaining committee and the staff negotiator, and be expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations. All Committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

Leave of absence is provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.



In the event there are more nominations received than positions available a vote will be held.



Please complete the attached nomination form and return via one of the following methods:

Email: Caroline.Haslam@bcgeu.ca

Fax: 604.294.5092

Mail: 101-4911 Canada Way

Burnaby, BC V5G 3W3

The deadline for receipt of nominations is no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020



In Solidarity,



Gary Bennett, Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here.

Download PDF of nomination form here.





