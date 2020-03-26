SUBJECT: Details of the Tentative Agreement

Your Bargaining Committee has been working very hard on your behalf and we have a tentative agreement that we feel is very good. We are strongly recommending you vote “YES.” We are confident this is the best agreement we can achieve for you at this time.



The specific terms of the tentative agreement are outlined in this document and we will be reviewing them in detail with you before you vote. We will answer any questions you might have prior to you casting your vote.



Voting will be held from March 26-30, 2020, via BCGEU Electronic Voting System.



If for some reason you are unable to vote electronically, please advise us by leaving a message (250-388-9948) and other arrangements will be made.



An email link for you to cast your ballot will be sent to members on March 26, 2020.



Please be sure to check your spam and auto-sort email folders if it does not appear in your inbox.



if it does not appear in your inbox. If you have not received an email link to vote by 5:00 p.m. on March 26, 2020, please email us at evotingarea01@bcgeu.ca with your full name and the email address you would like the link forwarded to.

Please note: Voting will end at 4:30 pm March 30, 2020



I. Improvements in your Collective Agreement Rights (non-monetary)

Articles 1.5-1.8: The same Bullying language and Compliant Process achieved in the Public Service Main Agreement -there was no bullying language in the Collective Agreement. Members raised concerns that there were potential barriers to Union representation in the complaint process in the Employer's anti-bullying policy. Also, this process provides for a three-person independent decision-making panel to determine if bullying occurred or not so, this is important new language.



-there was no bullying language in the Collective Agreement. Members raised concerns that there were potential barriers to Union representation in the complaint process in the Employer's anti-bullying policy. Also, this process provides for a three-person independent decision-making panel to determine if bullying occurred or not so, this is important new language. Article 32.3: Auxiliary Seniority-If the Employer moves an Auxiliary into a different seniority unit now their seniority must be ported-this was a left over problem from the Main Agreement-language meant for Auxiliaries moving to different Ministries that had the potential to adversely affected Auxiliaries at Maximus.

II. Improvements in Your Wages and Benefits

2% Wage Increase as of April 1,2020



$250 Lump Sum Signing Bonus: for all full-time regular employees-prorated for part-time regulars.



for all full-time regular employees-prorated for part-time regulars. Extended Health Benefits-Psychological Services: will increase from $500/year to $1000/year . This was members' first priority as per the bargaining surveys after wage increase.



will increase from . This was members' first priority as per the bargaining surveys after wage increase. Mental Health Support Awareness and Training-the Employer will promote a mental health awareness campaign and will pay for all BCGEU Stewards, OHS Reps and 1st Aide Attendants to receive training to help support members with mental health issues and direct them to available programs and supports.

III. One Year Extension Agreement



The Employer’s commercial contract with Health Insurance BC currently expires on March 31, 2021. At this time and in the best interest of all parties, the Employer will need to match the Collective Agreement with the current commercial contract expiry date. Without confirmation of the next contract, the Employer cannot negotiate monetary provisions beyond that date.



Thank you for your ongoing support.



In solidarity



Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee:



BCGEU Negotiator, Lori Strom

Bargaining Committee Chairperson, Liam Smith

Bargaining Committee Member, Keshia Holland

Bargaining Committee Member, Leila George



Download PDF of notice here.

Download PDF of Proposal Attachment here.

Download PDF of proposal signed bullying harassment document here.