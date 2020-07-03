Did you miss the CLBC town hall with Minister Simpson? Listen here

On July 2, 2020, the BCGEU hosted a telephone town hall with Shane Simpson, B.C.'s Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction (MSDPR).

Throughout the town hall, Minister Simpson fielded a variety of questions from members in Component 6 who work in Community Living BC as they spoke about their pandemic experiences and voiced their concerns. We were also joined by BCGEU President Stephanie Smith.

If you missed the event, you can listen to it here.

Many key issues were covered, including transitioning back to work and housing for clients. We thank all members who attended and asked important questions about the effects that COVID-19 has had on our work and our employment.

Do you have a COVID-related question that was not addressed in the town hall? Email health@bcgeu.ca – Responses are confidential. To help us answer your question quickly, please tell us your employer and city of work.

Thanks again to all CLBC members as you continue doing critical work to support clients while stopping the spread of COVID-19.

In solidarity,

Judy Fox-McGuire, VP, BCGEU Social, Information and Health (Component 6)





