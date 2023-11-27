DIRECTOR

MEMBER BENEFITS

EXPRESSION OF INTEREST

November 27, 2023

The B.C. General Employees' Union requires an experienced lawyer or lay-person with proven expertise in employee benefits to fill the vacancy of Director for the Member Benefits Department. Effective date to be determined.

The Member Benefits Director functions as a member of the senior excluded staff team of the BCGEU, responsible for implementing policies of the BCGEU and overseeing various aspects of the BCGEU's operation and will report to the Executive Director of Member Benefits.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Member Benefits Director will:

Manage the work of departmental staff, including both servicing and support staff;

Serve on support and servicing staff hiring panels;

Mentor and manage staff in planning and meeting objectives;

Prepare and oversee departmental operational and capital budgets;

Conduct annual staff reviews and assess work performance;

Investigate any issues with staff conduct or performance and determine any required disciplinary action subject to approval by the President;

Represent the BCGEU in the grievance procedure for Member Benefits support and servicing staff;

Manage staff representatives in planning and meeting objectives through ongoing involvement in their cases;

Manage departmental activities within the context of the overall objectives of the BCGEU;

Oversee and assign the work of benefits (rehabilitation and LTD appeals), enhanced disability programs and workers' compensation appeals, servicing and support staff;

Keep the President, members, and staff informed of developments in their area of expertise;

Participate in bargaining with staff bargaining units as assigned, including preparation of BCGEU bargaining proposals and attendance at bargaining with staff bargaining units;

Serve as an expert resource in the areas of employee benefit plans and workers' compensation;

Work as part of an operational team of senior management; and

Provide guidance and direction regarding files and legal issues in preparation for and attendance at rehabilitation committee(s) and workers compensation appeal hearings.

The position may have administrative responsibility for a Component as assigned by the President and will work as part of an operational team with Component administrative responsibility to implement policies of the BCGEU.

The Director of Member Benefits will interact with senior government and employer representatives on issues related to workers' compensation, LTD benefits, adjudication issues and appeals. They will also liaise with other unions on common issues as directed by the President or Executive Director.

Salary:

Bi-weekly: $5,881.73

Annually: $153,450.22

Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's Licence.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected], attention to:

Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland



UWU/MoveUP